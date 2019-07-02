Fresh produce farm stand to open at Grandview Medical Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new fresh produce farm stand is set to open at Grandview Medical Center Tuesday.

Homefull, an organization that provides services to the homeless, will sell produce from its urban farms and other local growers at the fresh produce farm stand.

“Homefull is excited to expand our produce farm stand to Grandview Medical Center because this will help people living in food deserts access affordable, fresh produce,” Tina Patterson, Homefull CEO, said. “Our farm stands also help provide training and jobs to our persons served. Purchases will support our programs, ultimately addressing our goals of increasing and improving housing, food and jobs.”

The stand will be open each Tuesday from 11 am to 1:30 pm.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with Homefull in making fresh produce available to our patient families, employees, and neighbors,” Becky Lewis, president of Grandview Medical Center, said. “Homefull and Grandview both are committed to the health and wellness of people in our community and this farm stand is another way for us to honor that commitment.”

