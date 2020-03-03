Live Now
Freon leak causes active hazmat situation in Clark County

Deputies are investigating shots fired after bullet holes are found in apartments.

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A tanker leaking Freon has prompted an emergency response in Clark County.

The Sheriff’s Office tells 2 NEWS the leak occurred Tuesday afternoon in the 1200 block of South Burnett Road.

It is unclear at this time if any injuries were reported.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

