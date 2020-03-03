SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A tanker leaking Freon has prompted an emergency response in Clark County.
The Sheriff’s Office tells 2 NEWS the leak occurred Tuesday afternoon in the 1200 block of South Burnett Road.
It is unclear at this time if any injuries were reported.
We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- ODH: One person being investigated for exposure to coronavirus
- Remarkable Women of Dayton: Casey Rollins
- Dayton man indicted for Mansfield couple’s murder
- Freon leak causes active hazmat situation in Clark County
- Tornado flattens Nashville school