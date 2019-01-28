Freezing temperatures take toll on water mains

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) - MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) - As the Miami Valley braces for another winter blast, public works crews are also bracing for repairs. The freezing weather could take a toll on water mains and streets.

Monday morning, Miamisburg public works crews were patching the pavement at the site of one such break on North Gebhart Church Road, near King Richard Parkway.

Almost 1,400 residents lost water Sunday when the transmission line broke and workers had to replace part of the water main pipe in the busy neighborhood. The repairs halted water for Doris Doherty and cancelled bi-weekly dinner plans with her daughter and grandchildren.

"I had to call her and my grandsons and say, 'Oh you can't come. You have to call the rest of them and tell them we can't do anything today,'" Doherty, 86, said.

Family brought the grandmother cases of bottled water to use during the service disruption and subsequent boil advisory.

"We've just drank bottled water, which we knew was good, because you never know what you're going to get out of there, the way it was brown as could be," said Doherty.

Miamisburg water distribution supervisor Ben Trick explained water main breaks are an unfortunate reality during cold weather months.

"In the winter time, the ground will freeze and thaw a lot and the ground will shift with the water mains," Trick said.

Although water was running to homes by Sunday evening, the city encouraged affected neighbors to boil water for one minute before consuming it until further notice.

"It's a precaution just to boil the water for a minute, in case there's any impurities or bacteria in the water," Trick said.

Miamisburg has been replacing outdated infrastructure to minimize water main breaks, but public works said residents should still be vigilant and report suspected breaks as soon as possible.

"The quicker we know about this kind of stuff, the quicker we can get it taken care of before it becomes a major issue," Trick said.

In Miamisburg, call 225-HELP to report any issues or click here for more information.

