Free WiFi buses connecting DPS students to the classroom

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Monday, Dayton Public Schools deployed 32 buses equipped with WiFi across the city to assist students with completing their remote learning assignments.

“About 35 or 40 percent said that they did not have WiFi, [but] we think it’s much higher than that,” said Dr. Elizabeth Lolli, DPS Superintendent.

Dr. Lolli says they were delayed in providing the WiFi due to the materials being slow in shipping because of the coronavirus.

DPS officials have been working for weeks to roll the WiFi buses out, according to Dr. Lolli.

“It has been a massive project,” she said. “It’s been a tremendous effort on our transportation department, our operations side, even the student services. Almost every department has been touched by this whole process because somebody had to have input from each one of those departments to make sure that we were doing the right thing.”

Remote learning is scheduled to continue until May 21. Students should spend one to two hours doing school work, according to Lolli. So parents and students can look at the chart provided by the school district to find where and when a WiFi bus might become available in their area.

The buses are organized by school and neighborhood. On Mondays and Wednesdays the buses head to certain neighbors for about one to two hours. On Tuesdays and Thursdays they cover the other half of the city.

“We looked at the number of students, where they lived, where there were clusters of students…we made sure that we would have the coverage for the WiFi if we parked the bus on a certain street,” explained Dr. Lolli.

Now, students can access wifi and complete assignments from up to 600 feet away from each bus.

“We’re very excited that they’re showing up and doing their work inside their cars. Althought it’s not a great place to be doing your work but at least they have an opportunity to pick up the WiFi now,” said Dr. Lolli.

