Free water testing answers Montgomery County residents’ questions about water quality

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN)- It has been six months since a city wide water outage caused concerns. It was also just a few weeks ago when, in a city versus county dispute, Montgomery County leaders questioned the water quality in Dayton.

Tuesday, the county offered free water testing to residents to answer questions and possibly calm concerns.

Montgomery County Environmental Services partnered with local agencies, including the Miami Conservancy District and Ohio Water Well Association, to host the “Test Your Water” event.

Montgomery County Public Relations Officer, Samantha Elder, shared that they were expecting about 100 residents to come for the testing which is an increase from past years. This might be due to concerns from storms and other disputes with the water systems.

Michael Scott, a Dayton resident, said that he brought his water to be tested because of these concerns.

“After all of the storms…then some of the water purification places were shut down, thought it might be best to just get it checked,” said Scott.

After the county versus city dispute, testing proved the water is safe drink. But Tuesday night’s event allows residents to run their own tests.

“This is a time for residents to go ahead and see if there is anything that they should be concerned about in their water however montgomery county does not have any concerns at this time” explained Elder.

The free testing process is simple. First you hand your sample over to technicians who are able to test and process it in less than 5 minutes for certain contamanints. Moments later you’ll have the information you need.

“If you suspect that your water has anything in it or if it is a different color or you see discoloration, odor, or you experience any air bubbles…you want to bring that in as we want to ensure that your water is at the highest quality,” said Elder.

Every participant received a free nitrate/nitrite and iron screening, courtesy of the Miami Conservancy District. The first 50 participants were also provided with free and confidential lead, arsenic and manganese tests.

Lead and manganese testing will take about 10 to 14 days. Officials say be on the look out for more water testing dates to be planned in the future.

