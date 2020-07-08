Free virus testing available in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) on Wednesday hosted the first of three free testing sites in partnership with the City of Springfield.

Officials say you do not need to bring an insurance card or ID to receive a test, but you will be required to wear a mask.

CCCHD is encouraging residents to get tested, especially those in the 45505 and 45506 zip codes, which are experiencing a greater spread of COVID-19.

They say they wanted to offer the testing before kids head back to school in August, so they can spot cases early and prevent more outbreaks.

“Testing is definitely part of the solution. As we’ve heard the governor say, with Responsible Restart Ohio, we want to test and trace. So we test the people to find out where the virus is, then we do the contact tracing to make sure that everybody that’s come in contact with them, that we’re isolating and quarantining them to slow the spread of the virus,” said Health Commissioner Charles Patterson.

Two more testing opportunities are scheduled for 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. for the next couple Wednesdays:

July 15: Perrin Woods Elementary School, 431 West John Street in Springfield

July 22: La Condesa Grocery #1, 440 South Burnett Road in Springfield