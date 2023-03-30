DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Are you interested in receiving a free tree for your home?

The Montgomery County Land Bank and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) are teaming up to provide free caliper trees through the Tree Equity Reforestation Program.

The organizations will provide and plant a one-to-two-inch caliper tree on your property, according to a release.

In order to receive a tree, you must be a homeowner who is up to date on real estate taxes without nuisance or property code violations on any of your properties.

In addition, you must be willing to properly care for the tree. The organizations will provide equipment and instructions on how to do this.

You can apply to receive a tree by filling out an online application. The application can be found here.

Once the Land Bank receives your application, they will evaluate your eligibility to participate in the program. After determining this, organization officials will contact you to discuss the next steps.