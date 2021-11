DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Pick up a ready-to-eat Thanksgiving meal at With God’s Grace Mobile Food Pantry on Sunday, November 21.

According to the With God’s Grace Facebook page, the food pantry will be handing out Thanksgiving to-go meals to families in the Dayton community.

The event will be held from 1 pm to 2 pm at 5505 North Dixie Drive in Dayton.

With God’s Grace said that guests must be present to receive a cooked Thanksgiving meal to-go.