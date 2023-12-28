DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA will no longer offer free bus rides on most Sundays after Dec. 31.

In an announcement on Facebook Monday, the RTA said this coming Sunday, Dec. 31, will be the final fare-free Sunday. RTA said it would continue to provide rides for free on major holidays and election days in 2024.

The Greater Dayton RTA had opted to celebrate the its 50th anniversary by offering free rides on Sundays and federal holidays beginning in April 2023 and running through the end of the year.

Holidays that were observed by the Greater Dayton RTA over the past year included:

Memorial Day

Juneteenth

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving

Christmas