DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Free smoke alarms have now been installed in 177 homes in the Dayton area thanks to the Sound the Alarm campaign.

The Dayton Chapter of the Red Cross installed 476 free smoke alarms with the help of volunteers.

In the northern Miami Valley counties, 268 alarms were installed during the campaign.

In total, 744 free smoke alarms were installed in the Miami Valley.

