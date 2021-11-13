MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami County Public Transit is offering free rides to passengers on their way to COVID-19 related appointments.

According to a release by Miami County Public Health, these rides are available to Miami County residents in need of rides to COVID-19 vaccinations, testing, or other related appointments.

According to Public Transit, rides must be scheduled 24 hours in advance, but it is recommended that you schedule seven days ahead.

To schedule a ride call 937-335-7433. For more information, click here.