Free radon test kits available to Miami Valley residents

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Free and reduced-cost test kits are available to Miami Valley homeowners to check their homes for elevated radon levels.

Radon, a colorless and odorless soil gas, can build up in homes and potentially increase the risk of lung cancer for occupants. The Ohio Department of Health estimates about half of Ohio families live in homes with elevated radon levels.

Regardless of your home’s age, location, or construction type, the Ohio Department of Health recommends testing for radon levels.

Homeowners can request a kit by visiting this website.

Households with an income below $80,500 are eligible to receive a free test kit, and those above $80,500 may purchase kits at a reduced cost of $8.45 per kit.

Click here for more information.

