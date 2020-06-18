Free Pop-Up Patio kits helping downtown businesses expand outdoor service

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Pop-Up Patio kits from the Downtown Dayton Partnership come with planters, rope, materials to build a temporary patio, and whatever else businesses might need to make expanding their outdoor space a success.

DDP and other sponsors are working to make sure these kits are available for free for the businesses that need them.

“All of that was provided to the program pro bono. We’ve tried to minimize the costs of these boxes and the patio spaces because we know they’re temporary,” explained Scott Murphy, Vice President of Economic Development with DDP.

With the help of Miller-Valentine Group, Requarth Lumber, Cross Street Partners, and likely several other partners and volunteers, the kits were put together and are now being distributed across the city. Mudlick Taphouse was the first business in the city to give it a test run.

“For a space like here at Mudlick [Taphouse] we can help them perhaps double their patio space. That’s really a meaningful impact to them as far as their ability to make it through the pandemic,” said Murphy.

At Mudlick Taphouse, the kit helped owner Jennifer Dean create a makeshift sidewalk for pedestrians so that she could expand her patio seating to accommodate more tables. Although her dining room is now open, she’s finding that many customers still are choosing to sit outside.

“It’s been great to be able to expand our patio. We had a pretty small patio [with] only about four tables. We [now] have a couple more tables that we’re ordering to add to it,” said Dean. “People still want to sit on the patio for safety…with the coronavirus, but also people just enjoy a patio.”

For more information on the Pop-Up Patio Kits and to reserve one today, click here.