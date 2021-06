Saturday, the Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance and Shared Harvest foodbank held a contact-free, pop up food pantry.

The organization will provide food to 400 families at the Upper Valley Career Center, Adult Technology Center, located at 8901 Looney Rd, Piqua OH.

The event will go from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.