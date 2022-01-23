SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Roma’s Pizza in Springboro will be passing out free pizzas to all first responders, police, fire, EMT, military, medical staff and teachers on Monday.

On Jan. 23 from noon to 2 p.m., Roma’s Pizza will give a free large cheese pizza to all first responders, police, fire, EMT, military, medical staff and teachers. Roma’s Pizza said you only need to show your ID.

According to Roma’s Pizza, last year they handed out over 100 pizzas to show their thanks.

The restaurant is usually closed on Sundays, so they will not be taking orders on any other items said Roma’s Pizza.