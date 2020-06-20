Live Now
Free outdoor concert held at Dayton Mall

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A free outdoor concert was held at the Dayton Mall on Friday evening.

The mall says the event was a special way to celebrate Father’s Day weekend and kick off summer. The Cincinnati Circus Company opened the show and The Milo’s performed a sing- and dance-along concert.

There were also shops with Father’s Day gifts and several food trucks.

