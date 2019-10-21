Free Medicare check-up set in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A free Medicare check-up is set to take place in Miami County Monday during open enrollment.
The check-up will take place Monday at the YWCA on North Wayne Street in Piqua with appointments starting at 10 am.
Open enrollment ends Dec. 7th, however the Ohio Senior Health Insurance information program says it’s better to sign up as early as possible.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.