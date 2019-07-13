Free medical clinic for Miami Valley residents

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley residents can benefit from a free clinic happening this weekend.

Remote Area Medical is offering vision and medical services to those in the community following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

The clinic is at the Calumet Center located off Infirmary Road in Dayton.

All services, which include eye exams, eyeglasses made on-site, and medical consultations are free and operate on a first come, first serve basis.

The clinic is open on Sunday, July 14 beginning at 7 a.m.