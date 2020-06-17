Free meals for children available at Dayton Metro Library branches

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Children’s Hunger Alliance is sponsoring a free meal program with weekly pickup available at 12 different Dayton Metro Library branches beginning Tuesday, June 23.
Parents will be able to pick up 10 meals per child, during designated times and without a reservation. The free meal program will be available until Thursday, Aug. 27.
The library is looking for volunteers to help it pack and serve these meals, those interested can apply online.
Meal Pickup Schedule
Tuesdays – 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday – 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Thursday – 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Additionally, Dayton Public Schools is operating grab-and-go food distribution at:
- Madden Hills – Tuesdays and Thursday from 12:05 p.m. to 12:25 p.m.
- Northwest – Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:50 p.m. to 1 p.m.
