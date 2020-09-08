Free meals for all Sidney City School students through Dec. 31

Bags of school lunches are ready for grab-and-go during the coronavirus, March 16, 2020 (KOIN)

SIDNEY, Ohio (Sidney Daily News) — Sidney City Schools has announced the Ohio Department of Education has approved the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) extension for food services. This means all students at Sidney City Schools will receive free breakfast and lunch meals through Dec. 31, 2020.

All students will receive a free regular breakfast and/or lunch. Any additional items, like ala carte items, extra meal items, or extra milks will have to be paid for by the student.

Any student (in-person or remote) who may qualify for free or reduced meals should still complete the Free/Reduced Meal application at lunchapplication.com or get a paper copy from their child’s school. Starting Jan. 1, 2021, the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) will expire and students will return to full pay status unless they have completed and qualify for free or reduced meals.

Remote Learning students are also included in the SSO extension to get free meals through Dec. 31, 2020. The process for this will be as follows:

Remote Learning students wanting school meals must get them from the building at which they would attend.

Remote Learning students must follow all school guidelines while in the buildings (masks, social distancing, etc).

Remote Learning students will get the options of meals we are offering that day.

Any extra food or drink items must be purchased. Students are not permitted to charge extra food items.

All to-go items must be in a container for transport.

Once Remote Learning students get their meals they will immediately exit the buildings.

Remote Learning students will not be able to get both breakfast and lunch at the same time – each school will have separate pick up times for each meal as follows:

Emerson: Breakfast 8:40 to 8:50 a.m.; Lunch 10:45 to 10:55 a.m.; Main door (Door 1)

Longfellow: Breakfast 8:40 to 8:50 a.m.; Lunch 10:45 to 10:55 a.m.; Main door (Door 1)

Northwood: Breakfast 8:40 to 8:50 a.m.; Lunch 10:45 to 10:55 a.m.; Door 7

Sidney Middle School: Breakfast 7:25 to 7:35 a.m.; Lunch 10:15 to 10:30 a.m.; Main front doors (parent drop-off side)

Sidney High School: Breakfast 7:30 to 7:45 am; Lunch 11:30 a.m. to noon; Main door (Attendance office)

Questions regarding the lunch program can be directed to Jason McLain, Food Services director at 937-497-2200.