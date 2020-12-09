Free masks, COVID-19 testing, Miami Valley leaders working to slow coronavirus spread

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Health officials, community and business leaders are working together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Miami Valley by providing resources and encouragement.

Since September, Clark County Emergency Management Agency has hosted free mask distribution drive-thrus.

They handed out and estimate of 8,000 face masks Wednesday afternoon, and around 200,000 in total.

EMA Director Michelle Clements-Pitstick said they hold these distributions to make sure everyone in the community has access to face coverings.

“Masks are an additional cost to families and we’re able to give them out for free, so that takes that burden away from the families, helps keep the community safe,” Clements-Pitstick said.

The Ohio Business Roundtable hosted a virtual meeting with Miami Valley health professionals and community leaders to discuss solutions to the increasing community spread.

Emergency Medicine Physician Kettering Health Dr. Nancy Pook said masks can help protect people from getting the virus, and keep healthcare workers on the frontlines safe.

“When I’m out in the community and I wear my mask, I’m shocked to see others not wearing their masks,” Pook said. “Our people are getting sick, we can’t afford that. It’s selfish to not wear one.”

The leaders teamed up to form the Coalition to Stop the Spread, to create engagement around ways COVID-19 can be prevented in ways government officials cannot.

“I think we can reach people, quite frankly, through our members and employees, through other community leaders around the state at the governor and public health at the state cannot reach,” CEO of the Ohio Business Roundtable Pat Tiberi said.

“If we can make a difference one person at a time, that will slow the spread, stop the spread, so that’s what it is,” Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Commander at Wright-Patterson AFB said. “It’s about consistency, it’s about persistence and it’s about encouraging folks to have the courage to stand up to do the right thing.”

And in Dayton, a free pop-up testing site brought lines of people who wanted to know if they have COVID-19 or not.

“Particularly if you’re seeing people who have a weakened immune system or living maybe with older relatives, all of those people are at greater risk, so it’s important for you to know your status, for not only to protect yourself, but to protect others as well,” Public Information Supervisor with Dayton and Montgomery County Public Health Dan Suffoletto said.

Testing is another tool being used locally to fight back against COVID-19, however Suffoletto said it’s safest to assume you’re positive at all times.

“By staying away from people as much as possible, washing your hands, wearing masks, making sure that distance is as great as possible,” Suffoletto said.