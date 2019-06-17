Free lunch program continues into summer

(WDTN) — Kids and teens who get free or reduced-price lunch during the school year can get free meals this summer.

Any child 18-years-old and younger can eat free at designated sites across the country.

The summer food service program, also know as the summer meals program, is a federally funded, state administered program.

There is no enrollment and no cost.

There are several locations across the Miami Valley where the program is available, including Ruskin Pre-K thru 8 School, Ponitz Career Tech and Burkham Park.

To see find a location near you, click here.

