Free HIV testing available in Dayton Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County is hosting a free drive-thru HIV testing event in Dayton Tuesday in honor of National HIV Testing Day.

Testing will be done in the parking lot of Charles Drew Health Center on West Third Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can get your results in just 20 minutes. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available.

Public Health said nearly 40 percent of new HIV infections are spread by people who do not know they have the virus. The best way to limit the spread is by getting tested.