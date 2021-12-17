DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you’re in need of groceries, you can pick some up for free in Huber Heights Saturday.

Huber Heights City Schools said New Season Ministry will give out free groceries at 5711 Shull Road on Saturday, December 18 from 11 am to 2 pm, or until supplies last.

Distribution will be on a first-come, first-serve basis with a limit of one bag per household.

Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles to ensure safety and social distancing. Volunteers will place the food in trunks.