Free food, face masks, and flu shots given out at Piqua Pop-up pantry

PIQUA- Saturday, the Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance and Shared Harvest foodbank held a contact-free, pop up food pantry. More than 1200 people showed up to receive food, face masks and flu shots.

The flu shots were provided thanks to a grant from the Ohio Department of Health. Cedarville students joined Health Partners Free Clinic to administer the shots to anyone over the age of 18.

“We want to try to make people as healthy as possible and getting that flu shot might be one step towards that,” shared Aimee Shannon, a social worker with Health Partners Free Clinic.

Volunteers served the residents despite the cold and rain. Organizers say they’ve seen a large increase in the number of people they served in 2020 versus 2019, and attribute the increase to hardships from the pandemic.

“We’re guessing that those numbers are largely contributed to COVID and small businesses having to close their doors [and] people’s shifts being reduced or cut,” explained Alisha Barton an advisor for the Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance.

“It’s right before Thanksgiving [so] it’s really important that everyone still have a good holiday,” said Robert Zohfeld, programs manager for Shared Harvest Foodbank

For more information on emergency food resources, food panties, carryout meals, and other general assistance available to the public, click here.