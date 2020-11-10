Free flu shots available at House of Bread Tuesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at (AP Photo/David Goldman)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Five Rivers Health Centers is partnering with the House of Bread to provide free flu shots to staff and guests Tuesday.

The event is at the House of Bread from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the vaccine supply is distributed, according to a press release from the health center. 

“There are so many vulnerable neighbors that visit House of Bread each day for a hot, nutritious lunchtime meal who don’t have access to regular healthcare services,” said Diane Cummins, Chief Operating Officer of Five Rivers Health Centers. “It’s so important this year in particular for all of us to get the flu vaccine.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS