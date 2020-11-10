Free flu shots available at House of Bread Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Five Rivers Health Centers is partnering with the House of Bread to provide free flu shots to staff and guests Tuesday.
The event is at the House of Bread from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the vaccine supply is distributed, according to a press release from the health center.
“There are so many vulnerable neighbors that visit House of Bread each day for a hot, nutritious lunchtime meal who don’t have access to regular healthcare services,” said Diane Cummins, Chief Operating Officer of Five Rivers Health Centers. “It’s so important this year in particular for all of us to get the flu vaccine.”
