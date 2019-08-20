Event to ‘reclaim the Oregon District’ planned this weekend

Breaking News
by: WDTN.com Staff

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A special pop-up party is coming to the Oregon District this Sunday.

The City of Dayton will host an event “to honor those affected by the Oregon District shooting and reclaim the Oregon District as a place to gather, eat, and shop during a #DaytonStrong block party. There will be beer, live entertainment, food vendors (restaurants and trucks), and more. “

Volunteers are needed and if you are interested you can register here

Val Beerbower, with the Downtown Dayton Partnership, confirmed with 2 NEWS that the event will take place in the Oregon District from 4 pm until 10 pm. Organizers released little information Tuesday but here is what we know now.

Beerbower said attendees will find family-friendly activities, as well as some surprise entertainers that have yet to be announced.

While the event will be free to attend, you will need a ticket to get into some events. More information on that is expected in the coming the days.

