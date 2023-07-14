DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Spirit EMS is holding a free EMS bootcamp for high school students exploring their options.

On July 24 to 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spirit EMS is giving high school students a chance to experience a part of what it’s like to work in the healthcare industry. As a part of the boot camp, students will become CPR certified, receive Stop the Bleed and suicide prevention training.

“The participants will leave this bootcamp knowing the majority of the skills that are required to pass the EMT national registry,” Scott Wolf, Spirit EMS Educator says. “We still have openings for the boot camp and encourage anyone interested to apply now.”

For the past three years, the company has discussed making the boot camp a reality for high school students. Sprit EMS Director, Employee Relations, Communications, and HR Assistant Carie Pope says.

“Last summer we went up to another ambulance company in Lafayette, Indiana, to observe their bootcamp,” Pope said. “We were able to be a part of their experience, watching what they did, and we’re pulling some of our ideas from that. We’ve added several more activities, as well.”

To register, click here or send an email here. You can also call 937-548-2800 and press extension 220 when prompted to learn more. The deadline to apply is July 20 at 5 p.m.