Free education and sense of unity from Biden’s America’s Families Plan may impact Dayton the most

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– President Joe Biden addressed Congress for the first time during his presidency on the eve of his 100th day in office to address his American Families Plan. Miami Valley’s community leaders say the two aspects that they think will speak most to residents is encouraging students to receive a free education after high school plus the sense of unity throughout his address.

“These are investments we made together as one country, investments that only the government was in a position to make,” said President Biden.

Investments that local leaders say will only excel the average American’s life plus improve every child’s education. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says their program called “Learn to Earn” has been a massive success for five years ensuring high quality education to preschool students.

“That’s a great way for folks to not have debt, have education they need and decide if this fits right at a low cost,” said Whaley. “I’m excited about both ends of the education piece being a focus tonight.”

Political Science experts believe the sense of unity from Biden’s address may be the most powerful aspect coming off a year that sparked division amongst government officials and within communities.

“Transpiring over the last 100 days as a collective effort, we’re not going to get through this by his actions alone, or democrats or republican’s actions but the collective of us all buying in,” said University of Dayton Political Science Professor Dr. Dan Birdsong.

President Biden urged congress to act on police reform, referencing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which already passed the U.S. House of Representatives. It now needs a debate and a vote in the U.S. Senate.