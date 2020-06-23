Free COVID-19 testing happening in Greene County Wednesday

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A pop up COVID-19 testing site will open in Greene County Wednesday.

Organizers said the testing site was strategically placed in Greene County because some local zip codes have been dubbed hot spots.

They said this will get some much needed testing into the communities where access has been limited.

The tents went up Tuesday afternoon, and were ready by 3 p.m. to welcome walk-up or drive-up patients on Wednesday.

The tests are completely free to the patient and Kim Bramlage said they’re expecting a few hundred people. She encouraged residents to get tested whether they’ve been exhibiting any symptoms or not.

“If someone does test positive then they can self quarantine and get the care they need and hopefully not spread the disease among other people,” said Bramlage, the marketing and communications director for Five Rivers Health Centers.

The pop up site is hosted by Five Rivers Health Centers, a community health center that provides care regardless of patients ability to pay. Bramlage said it’s in conjunction with Governor Mike DeWine’s Minority Health Strike Force, Ohio National Guard, and the Ohio Department of Health.

“Some of the statistics have shown that we’ve had an uptick in some of these hot spot areas which are more rural areas, and maybe areas of our community that testing has not been available to this point,” said Bramlage.

Bramlage said then on Thursday, Five Rivers Health Centers will have a free testing site at Samaritan Health Center in Dayton.

Bramlage said this is part of Governor DeWine’s attempt to target hot spots in Ohio.

She said right now, more pop up testing sites are not planned but could be made available depending on the success of this week.

“The governors office is definitely looking at the data and looking at statistics and as cases become more obvious, we’ll probably have more of these opportunities in the future,” said Bramlage.

Testing will be in the lot in front of Greene County Public Health on Wednesday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.