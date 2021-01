DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You can get free COVID-19 testing done Saturday, Jan. 23 in Dayton.

Testing will be at the Greater Allen AME church located at 1620 W. 5th St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Ohio Department of Health says no appointment or doctor’s order is needed to get tested.

For more information on when free testing is available, visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.