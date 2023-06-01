DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Get ready for some free music as a summer staple returns to Downtown Dayton.

On Thursday, June 1, the free 2023 Eichelberger Concert Series will kick off at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton at 7 p.m.

The concert series will bring 45 free concerts to the downtown area every Thursday, Friday and Saturday throughout the summer, featuring local, national and even international performers.

The free concert series began at Levitt Pavilion in 2018 and staff says that each year the crowds grow. Last year, more than 58,000 people attended a free concert at Levitt Pavilion, generating an estimated $1.3 million for the economy.

The staff also says that it’s more than just live music, it brings people from all over the Miami Valley to Dayton and to small businesses.

If you plan on attending one of these free concerts, be sure to bring your own lawn chair or a blanket as well as food and drinks, but glass is not allowed on the lawn. Smoking is not allowed on the lawn either but leashed dogs are welcomed.

For more information or to view the concert schedule, click here.