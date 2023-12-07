DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County will host a car seat safety inspection event on Friday morning.

The Jefferson Township Substation of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will offer free car seat safety inspections on Friday, Dec. 8.

Certified car seat installers will be available to check and assist in proper car seat installation.

Children either less than 40 pounds or less than 4-years-old are required to ride in a child restraint system that meets federal motor vehicle safety standards. Children less than 8-years-old or less than 4 feet 9 inches in height are required to ride in a booster seat.

Inspections help ensure that car seats are installed properly, while also checking for any possible recalls and safety updates.

The event will be held at 555 Infirmary Road, from 8 to 10:30 a.m.

