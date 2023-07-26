DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Area children have received the opportunity to interact with law enforcement first-hand at a camp.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s Police and Youth Together camp returned for another season on Wednesday. Regional SWAT teams responded to the camp with a goal in mind of racing through an obstacle course.

During the early 2000s, the program has been held and offered to any child wanting to experience a week-long camp. During this year’s event, an estimated 80 kids are participating.

Organizers say they are not able to control the future of children who participate. Event organizers say they enjoy being able to create positive adult relationships from working with the officers.

“The goal in Police and Youth Together is for both sides, the police and the youth, to get together and see the humanity in each other. They come together, play games, have fun,” Organizer Alexis Webster said.

Webster says fishing and free food is a major exciting factor for everyone involved.