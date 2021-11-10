BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – One Kettering hospital is helping kids learn to read early in life.

According to a release by Kettering Health, DeWine met with the hospital’s leadership team and staff to thank those who were enrolling newborns in the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library, an early literacy program before discharging them from the hospital.

This program provides every Ohio child with a free book every month from birth to age five, the program website says. This program is in partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

To enroll your child, donate, or learn more about the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library, click here.