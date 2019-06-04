Free birth certificates, other services available for tornado victims

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) - Montgomery County is helping tornado victims replace the essentials they lost a week ago. For several days, the public health department is bringing services to neighborhoods affected by the storms.

Tuesday, its mobile unit stopped in the parking lot of the St. Margaret's Church in Trotwood. The initiative started by offering free replacement birth certificates for ones lost or destroyed in the tornados.

A birth certificate can be required as identification for relief services or to replace other identification documents. Copies typically cost at least $22, but support from Westminster Presbyterian Church and Jeremiah's Letter helped cover the price.

"Many people, depending on the situation, may have lost all identification. So they need to have something to get the ball rolling, in terms of getting all of their other documents," explained Dan Suffoletto, the public information supervisor at Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County.

Several other public health branches joined the traveling relief efforts. Staff set up booths to help replace SNAP benefits and Medicare and Medicaid cards, some were handing out free baby cribs and others were offering free Hepatitis A vaccinations and health screenings.

Some neighbors in Trotwood appreciated the accessibility of the services and some even walked to receive them.

"I figured I'd take advantage of something close... instead of going many miles," said Trotwood resident Lance Crigger.

Suffoletto added, "By being able to be mobile and bringing it out to the people, it really makes it much more convenient for them and easier for them, especially at a time when many people have lost everything."

Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County is offering a second event Wednesday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Harrison Township Community Center at 5945 N. Dixie Dr. Dayton, OH 45414.

To be eligible, you must be able to provide the following requirements:

Completion of Public Health application

Proof of Residence (if applicable)

Must be 18 years of age or older (head of households preferred)

Telephone number

Address prior to natural disaster

Email address

For more information, call (937) 496-3117.

