DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A popular restaurant and frozen custard chain will soon be adding a new location in the Miami Valley.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is almost ready to open its new restaurant in Beavercreek. There are also two nearby locations in Centerville and West Chester.

True to its title, the franchise offers a simplistic menu featuring steakburgers, hot dogs, shoestring fries and frozen custard.

The establishment is set to be located at 3227 Kemp Road with an expected opening date of Aug. 29, 2023.