Franklin Police find body on bike path near South River Street

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Franklin Police were alerted to a man lying near a bike path in the 400 block of South River Road at 6:30 a.m. Monday, May 4.

The department said in a press release that all crime scenes discovered like this are investigated as a homicide until. the coroner makes a ruling.

No other information is available at this time, 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.