Franklin officer injured in dog attack

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – A Franklin Police officer is recovering after she was attacked by a dog over the weekend.

Around 5:45 p.m., Franklin Police responded to 6830 N. State Route 123, around the rear of the Waffle House, to check on the welfare of a dog in a vehicle.

As she approached the vehicle, the officer noticed there were blankets covering the windows.

She knocked on the window and a female occupant opened the car door. As soon as the door opened, a German Shepherd mix jumped over the occupant and attacked the officer.

Once the female occupant got out of the way, the officer shot at the dog to end the attack.

The officer suffered visible bite injuries on both her forearms, her left thigh, and left calf. She was taken to Atrium Hospital in Middletown for treatment and was released later that evening.

Police say that based on initial investigation, they do not believe there was any malice intent on the occupant.

The dog was transported by the Warren County Dog Warden to MedVet of Dayton in serious condition.