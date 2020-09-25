Franklin man indicted on kidnapping, theft charges

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Friday that Justin Patrick Mulligan, 24, of Franklin, was indicted on counts in connection to stealing a car that had two children in the back seat. (Photo: Montgomery County J ail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Franklin man has been indicted on kidnapping and theft charges in connection with a car stolen with children inside from a Miamisburg laundromat in September.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Friday that Justin Patrick Mulligan, 24, of Franklin, was indicted on counts in connection to stealing a car that had two children in the back seat.

Prosecutors said on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Miamisburg police officers were called to a laundromat in the 200 block of North Main Street on a report of a stolen vehicle. The owner’s two children, ages 4 and 6, who were inside the vehicle, were also missing. The victim’s children had been in the backseat of the vehicle, covered with a large stuffed animal, and were sleeping when they arrived at the laundromat.

The victim decided to allow the children to continue to sleep while she did her laundry. When she later looked outside to check on the children, the vehicle was missing. A description of the stolen vehicle was broadcast to area law enforcement agencies. A short time later, a Warren County Deputy Sheriff located the stolen vehicle at a gas station in Franklin.

Mulligan was taken into custody. The children were still in the backseat, unharmed. Friday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Mulligan for:

Two counts of Kidnapping

One count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Prosecutor Heck added, “This is the second case in less than a month in which a car was stolen that had a child inside at the time. Thankfully, in both cases the children were recovered uninjured. Parents need to be reminded that under no circumstance should they ever leave their children unattended in a vehicle.”

Mulligan is currently in custody in the Montgomery County Jail, being held on a $100,000 bond. He ius scheduled to be arraigned September 29.