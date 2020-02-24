Franklin homeowner: ‘We just watched it burn’

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire consumed two homes in Franklin before it could be brought under control in Franklin Sunday night.

The blaze began around 11 pm Sunday in the 6900 block of Torrington Drive. The homeowner, Rechelle Hisle, was with her grandson when she noticed smoke and flames coming for the back of the house.

Hisle told 2 NEWS she waited about 15 minutes for help to arrive and that the closest fire station to her home is about 10 minutes away. During that wait, fire spread to a nearby home. Both homes were destroyed in the fire.

Franklin Township Fire Chief Michael Hannigan said there was a delay getting water on the fire because the township has no hydrants. “We depend on water that the fire trucks bring,” said Hannigan.

Hisle said she and her grandson quickly ran from the home while she called 911. “We just watched it burn. That’s all we could do,” said Hisle.

According to Hannigan, nearly 50 firefighters from dozens of departments in Warren, Butler and Montgomery Counties assisted in battling the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Investigators remain on the scene Monday working to determine what caused the fire.