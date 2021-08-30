Franklin Emergency Center expands building, services

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN)– Kettering Health plans to expand the Franklin Emergency Center in Warren County.

In February 2015, Kettering Health Franklin opened as an emergency center with 24/7 emergency care. According to a release by Kettering Health, the new facility will add approximately 24,000 square feet of medical office space to the original building, expanding community access to medical services.

The health network says that the new facility will feature a care team of medical providers, including physicians and advanced practice providers. It expects the project to cost $9 million.

New services include:

Primary care

Specialty services

lab services

Educational, wellness and support programs

“As we continue to assess the healthcare needs of our communities, we recognize there is a need for additional services south of the Dayton metro area,” said George Lewis, president of Kettering Physician Network. “We’ve offered high-quality healthcare in Franklin for many years, and we are excited to expand our patient-centered services and continue guiding local residents to their best health.”

Emergency care will continue to be available during construction and once the new facility is opened.