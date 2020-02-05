Franklin City Schools closed Wednesday, Thursday due to illness

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Franklin City Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to a high number of illnesses throughout the district.
School officials say classes will resume as normal on Monday, February 10. The district calendar shows that students do not have to attend class Friday because of a Conference-Exchange Day.
Parent conferences will take place as scheduled on Thursday.
The district still plans to transport Warren County Career Center students as normal.
