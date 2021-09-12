Franklin City Schools break ground for new high school

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Franklin City Schools will kick off a $130 million building project by breaking ground for their new high school on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2 p.m (Kris Sproles, WDTN)

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Franklin City Schools broke ground for their new high school on Sunday, September 12.

According to a release by FCS, this event kicked off a $130 million building project to replace or totally renovate the district’s buildings. The state of Ohio is paying 75 percent of the project. The project was made possible by a bond issue that passed with community support last November.

The ground-breaking event was held at 2 p.m. on the rear lawn of the former Franklin Junior High School at 136 E. Sixth St.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

One injured in shooting near OSU

Post game presser

Players speak after OSU vs. Oregon game

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Live-streaming driver topping 120mph gets 15 years in deadly crash

More News