Franklin City Schools break ground for new high school

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Franklin City Schools broke ground for their new high school on Sunday, September 12.

According to a release by FCS, this event kicked off a $130 million building project to replace or totally renovate the district’s buildings. The state of Ohio is paying 75 percent of the project. The project was made possible by a bond issue that passed with community support last November.

The ground-breaking event was held at 2 p.m. on the rear lawn of the former Franklin Junior High School at 136 E. Sixth St.