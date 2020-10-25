Franklin church finds creative ways to host trick-or-treaters

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN)– Trick-or-treaters are getting ahead of the game this weekend in hopes of eliminating big crowds celebrating. However, some communities are getting creative on how to stay safe and still celebrate.

For the first time, families across the country may be divided on whether it’s safe to trick-or-treat this year due to the pandemic. Traditionally, Halloween may consist of hay-rides and going door-to-door, but the City of Franklin community has made some adjustments.

“We want to give our families the opportunity to have a safe way to go trick-or-treating with their kids, maybe they don’t feel comfortable going door-to-door in the pandemic but they’ll come stand out here in a field,” said Journey Community Church Pastor Shawn Acrey. “It’s broad daylight out here, we changed our times so it’s not at night which was a major important thing for our church.”

Journey Community Church volunteers disinfected equipment between groups and created new activities that made social distancing easier including paintball-a-zombie station, blow-up ax throwing and a four-wheel train ride. This would’ve been the church’s fourth time hosting their annual Monster Mash but the first time hosting it without the monster truck, hay-rides and food trucks in order to adhere to CDC guidelines.

Most importantly, members say they worried about kids’s mental health during the pandemic and wanted to keep the tradition alive to give a sense of normalcy.

“As we know, kids are experiencing school like they’ve never before and we want to give kids a sense of normalcy,” said Acrey. “This is one of those things, kids understand Halloween and they want to come out here and have fun, dress up and we figured they already have a mask on anyways so let’s keep Halloween going, let’s have a blast out here, have some sense of normalcy while we’re all living in a pandemic and have some good family fun.”

For families in attendance, some said celebrating Halloween had nothing to do with the actual holiday but was important to give the kids something that felt normal.

“We aren’t worried about our kids trick-or-treating and getting covid,” said Participant Amanda Glass. “The church has made some huge adjustments to make this possible and we really do appreciate it.”