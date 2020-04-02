Franco’s collects donations, gives away gift cards during pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The coronavirus has hit the restaurant business hard but some have still found a way to give back. The folks at Franco’s Ristorante Italiano received some donations and in return sent that money back out into the community, giving gift cards to first responders and others in the medical field.

“From that Sunday when Governor DeWine said all the businesses were closing, we jumped into immediate action of, like, what can we do?” said Franco’s owner Nick Germano.

Then after receiving a $500 donation from a family in Beavercreek, Nick and his family knew just what to do.

“My wife and I, we talked and we said we should give it back to all the first responders and we can make it fun and do a drawing every day,” Germano said.

It didn’t take long for others to hop on board.

“It had A trickledown effect, I had more people calling and donating money also and within a week we gave away $750 in gift cards to first responders, nurses, police, everybody who puts themselves into harm’s way of this virus.”

First responders can put their name in for the drawings or nominate others. The restaurant then pulls a handful of names and posts the winners on social media.

If you’re a first responder and would like a chance at winning one of those gift cards or are someone who would like to donate, all the information can be found on Franco’s Facebook page.