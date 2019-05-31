Fran DeWine tours tornado damage in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday, Ohio's First Lady, Fran DeWine, toured tornado damage in Trotwood after the area was hit with an EF-4 tornado on Memorial Day.

Mrs. DeWine surprised those who came to the Trotwood Fire Station for supplies, passing out homemade cookies and brownies, along with a donation to the American Red Cross.

"This is just a personal check from Mike and I. There are four to five hundred families there with nothing and have to start all over, so the need is incredible, but people are helping each other. I think that's important," she said.

The First Lady also donated water and coloring books to the Fire Station.

