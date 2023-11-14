DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine read to children at Cedarville University on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The visit and reading were part of the festivities for the Greene County Public Library Foundation’s 10-year celebration, which took place at the Doden Field House.

DeWine led story time with the children and parents who attended the event.

The event was by invitation for families enrolled in the Imagination Library. Organizers anticipated up to 1,000 parents and children to attend.

More than 500,000 books have been delivered to households in Greene County since Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library began in Ohio in 2013.

The Imagination Library provides children one free book per month from birth to age five. To sign your child up, visit the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library website.