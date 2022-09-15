TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has received several reports of foxes infected with mange in the City of Troy.

Mange is a skin disease that affects mammals caused by microscopic mites that burrow into skin. Mange is contagious to both people and pets. It is advised to avoid direct contact, according to a social media post by Troy Police Department.

Foxes with mange are commonly seen out during daylight hours. They are attracted to pet food left outside.

Foxes with mange can be trapped and euthanized according to the ODNR Division of Wildlife nuisance regulations or by contacting a commercial nuisance wild animal control operator listed here.

More information on animals with mange can be found here.