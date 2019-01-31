Fourth teen sentenced for armed robbery at AT&T store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A fourth teen was sentenced Wednesday to almost a decade in prison for his role in the armed robbery of an AT&T store last February.

Around 2 p.m. on February 1, 2018, Huber Heights police responded to a robbery in progress at the store located at 8245 Old Troy Pike.

Officers were advised that a group of males, armed with handguns and rifles, had the customers and employees held on the floor at gunpoint.

They all fled the scene in a white Honda SUV before officers arrived.

The SUV was spotted by police shortly after as it drove recklessly through a residential neighborhood. Eventually, the vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection of Longford and Harshview Roads and hit another vehicle in the intersection before striking a parked car.

All of the suspects ran from the car immediately after it came to a stop but were ultimately apprehended.

Six of the seven suspects were juveniles at the time of the robbery, and five of them were transferred to be tried as adults.

Three other suspects have already been sentenced, and Wednesday, another was sentenced to seven years in prison.

